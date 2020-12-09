4th Circ. Backs General Dynamics In Steel-Toe Boot ADA Suit

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- General Dynamics was within its rights to fire a worker whose diabetes and congenital toe condition prevented her from wearing the required steel-toed shoes because workplace safety rules trump federal disability law, a Fourth Circuit panel ruled Wednesday. Former shelter fabricator Shelia Holmes wasn't covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act because she couldn't comply with the aerospace and defense company's requirement that workers wear steel-toed shoes on the job, the court found, upholding a district judge's July 2019 grant of summary judgment to General Dynamics. "The ADA simply does not mandate that a safety requirement be a part of the...

