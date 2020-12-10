London Flat Owners Fight For £2.2M Fire Safey Repair Costs

Law360, London (December 10, 2020, 4:50 PM GMT) -- Apartment owners in two blocks of London flats says they are owed more than £2.2 million from the warranty provider for their new homes to fund the costs of fixing fire safety breaches. Fifty-two residents in North London filed a lawsuit at the High Court accusing National House Building Council of failing to respond to requests to cover the costs of building works flaws. According to a recently public amended particulars of claim, the new multistory buildings are not fire-safe and are a "present or imminent danger to the physical health and safety of the occupants of each home." Fire safety...

