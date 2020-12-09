Canada Backs Pfizer Virus Vaccine, Day Before FDA Meeting

Adam Lidgett By

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 3:27 PM EST) -- Canada handed Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech emergency approval Wednesday for a COVID-19 vaccine, marking the third country to greenlight the companies' treatment.Canada will be able to get between 20 million and 76 million doses through 2021, the companies said. The United Kingdom gave emergency approval to the treatment, and Bahrain has also granted approval, the companies said.And while the United States has yet to give approval, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to meet with the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Thursday to consider a request by Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency approval."Today's decision from Health Canada is a historic moment in our collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and is a major step towards returning to normalcy in Canada," Pfizer Canada President Cole Pinnow said in a statement.--Editing by Orlando Lorenzo.

