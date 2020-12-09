Full 7th Circ. To Eye Scope Of Church Exemption To Bias Law

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 3:56 PM EST) -- A Catholic church convinced the Seventh Circuit on Wednesday to revisit a divided panel decision that said a carveout to federal workplace bias law for religious employers didn't preclude a lawsuit from a former music director who claimed he was harassed for being gay and overweight. In a short order, the Seventh Circuit vacated a late August decision in which a split three-judge panel held that the exemption doesn't categorically block ministerial employees from pursuing suits under a hostile work environment legal theory, and that church music director Sandor Demkovich could sue his former employer and the Chicago archdiocese for allegedly...

