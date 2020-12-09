US Fights Canadian Dairy Rules In 1st Case Under Trade Deal

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 7:10 PM EST) -- The Trump administration filed its first-ever dispute under the revised North American trade pact Wednesday, accusing Canada of improperly restricting U.S. access to its highly sensitive dairy market. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer requested formal consultations with his Canadian counterparts to discuss that country's administration of its tariff-rate quotas, or TRQs, on a range of dairy products. Lighthizer said the quotas have been structured in a way that locks out U.S. producers in an apparent violation of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which entered into force July 1. "Canada's measures violate its commitments and harm U.S dairy farmers and producers," Lighthizer said in...

