Philly Bar Decries Judge's Blocking Of Lawyer Anti-Bias Rule

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 9:07 PM EST) -- The chancellor of the Philadelphia Bar Association on Wednesday denounced a federal judge's decision to block a new Pennsylvania ethics rule allowing attorneys to face disciplinary action for expressing prejudice or engaging in discrimination, saying lawyers must meet the "highest standards of behavior" while practicing law. The comments from retired Judge Michael Snyder came a day after U.S. District Judge Chad F. Kenney temporarily enjoined updates to a Pennsylvania rule of professional conduct for attorneys on First Amendment grounds. "We are deeply disappointed in this decision," Judge Snyder said in a statement. "The Philadelphia Bar Association unequivocally supports a rule prohibiting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS