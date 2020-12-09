Amazon Can't Dodge Faulty Thermostat Suit From State Farm

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 7:05 PM EST) -- A New York state court judge said Amazon.com must face a suit by State Farm seeking to hold it liable for a house fire resulting from an allegedly defective thermostat sold on its website, saying that Amazon is trying to get all the benefits of brick-and-mortar shops without shouldering any responsibilities. Onondaga County Supreme Court Justice Gerard J. Neri on Tuesday rejected Amazon's bid for summary judgment in a suit brought by State Farm seeking damages on behalf of its policyholder after her house was burned by a fire allegedly caused by a defective thermostat she bought from Amazon. "Amazon seeks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS