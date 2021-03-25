Justices Say Ford Can't Slip Jurisdiction In State Defect Suits

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 10:45 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday clarified the limits of specific personal jurisdiction and preserving litigants' due process rights by ruling that Ford Motor Co. can be sued in Montana and Minnesota over accidents involving used cars initially sold out-of-state with purportedly defective tires or air bags. The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday that Ford Motor Co. can be sued in Montana and Minnesota over accidents involving used cars that were originally sold outside of those states. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) The justices said there were enough connections between the plaintiffs' claims and Ford's business activities in the states to...

