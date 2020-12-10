Performance Food Inks $5M Deal To Wrap EEOC Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 9:02 PM EST) -- Performance Food Group Inc. agreed to shell out $5 million to put an end to a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit accusing the company of failing to hire women at its warehouses. Performance Food and the EEOC filed joint motion Wednesday asking a Maryland federal judge to approve the pact, which would resolve a lawsuit that's been pending for over seven years. Under the deal, Performance Food will be barred from failing to hire women for certain warehouse selector or driver positions across the country because of their gender, and from retaliating against employees who helped out the EEOC....

