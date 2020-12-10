7th Circ. Says Teacher Can't Recover Agency Fees Post-Janus

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 3:44 PM EST) -- A Chicago teacher cannot recover fees he paid a union as a nonmember before the U.S. Supreme Court declared such fees unconstitutional, the Seventh Circuit ruled, granting his request for a chance to ask the high court to overturn precedent he acknowledged foreclosed his argument. The unanimous three-judge panel's decision Wednesday affirmed a lower court ruling that said Joseph Ocol could not recoup fees he paid the Chicago Teachers Union before the Supreme Court's 2018 decision in Janus v. AFSCME barred public-sector unions from forcing nonmembers to pay so-called agency fees. The panel noted Ocol admitted that both his bid to recover...

