FTC Seeks Emergency Halt To Looming Philly Hospital Deal

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 3:01 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission sought to stop two Philadelphia health care systems from completing their merger while the agency tries to reverse a court loss this week, saying, as a Pennsylvania federal judge acknowledged, it could soon be too late to "unscramble the egg." The commission plans to appeal to the Third Circuit after a district court ruling Tuesday that rejected the FTC's move for a preliminary injunction halting the tie-up of Thomas Jefferson University and Albert Einstein Healthcare Network. The FTC claims the plan will hurt competition in the Philadelphia-area health care market. With the district court's decision in hand,...

