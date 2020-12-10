Trane Fights Bid To Dissolve Vacation Pay Arbitration Award

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 4:15 PM EST) -- Trane U.S. Inc. rebuked a United Auto Workers local that sought reversal of a 2018 arbitration award, telling an Arkansas federal judge the union wanted "one more bite at the apple" after an arbitrator repeatedly said the company properly paid laid-off workers for unused vacation time. In its Wednesday opposition to Local 716's motion to vacate the arbitration award, Trane told U.S. District Judge P. K. Holmes III that the union didn't meet the high bar required for the court to vacate the two-year-old arbitration award but kept pushing the issue anyway. "If at first you don't succeed, try and try again,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS