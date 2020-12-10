EU Launches No-Deal Brexit Plan Ahead Of Sunday Deadline

Law360, London (December 10, 2020, 11:39 AM GMT) -- The European Commission on Thursday launched emergency plans to secure transportation links between Britain and the European Union effective Jan. 1, citing "significant uncertainty" over whether the two sides will reach a trade deal by a Sunday deadline. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, welcomes British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday ahead of a meeting in Brussels, where the two leaders failed to hash out an agreement in ongoing Brexit trade negotiations. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP) The EU's executive body put forward a set of contingency measures to maintain aviation safety certificates and ensure that flight and...

