French Regulator Hits Amazon And Google With Privacy Fines

Law360, London (December 11, 2020, 3:38 AM GMT) -- A French data privacy regulator announced Thursday that it has fined Amazon Europe Core €35 million ($42.5 million) and Google €100 million ($121.4 million) on charges they violated the French Data Protection Act by placing advertising cookies on people's computers without their prior consent or knowledge. From December last year to May, the restricted committee of the Commission Nationale de l'Informatique et des Libertes investigated amazon.fr and observed that when people visited its website, cookies were automatically placed on people's computers without their permission. The committee, which is in charge of imposing sanctions, also investigated Google in March on suspicion of...

