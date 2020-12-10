Juul Loses Bid To Block Rivals With Compatible Vaping Pods

Law360, London (December 10, 2020, 7:45 PM GMT) -- A London judge granted Juul a default judgment Thursday in its trademark case against online sellers offering electronic cigarette cartridges compatible with Juul's system, but he refused to make broader declarations that he said the vaping giant could use as a "weapon" against other potential infringers. High Court Judge Anthony Mann approved Juul's request for default judgment in its case alleging infringement of its trademarks and registered design rights against MFP Enterprises Ltd., which does business as Smoke Nation, but refused to grant the declaratory relief the e-cigarette maker sought through a summary judgment ruling. Juul had sought a court declaration saying...

