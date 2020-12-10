Spire Healthcare Wins £20M Disgraced Doc Insurance Case

Law360, London (December 10, 2020, 5:05 PM GMT) -- A London judge ruled Thursday that Spire Healthcare Ltd. is entitled to recover up to £20 million ($26.6 million) from RSA Insurance for two separate groups of claims filed by patients of a surgeon convicted in England of conducting unnecessary operations. High Court Judge Mark Pelling agreed with the hospital operator that there were two separate groups of claims resulting from the actions of the breast cancer surgeon, so Spire was entitled to £10 million for each group under the indemnity provided by its policy with Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance PLC. "I conclude that there was a different source and...

