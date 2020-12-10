9th Circ. Scrutiny Proper In Donor Privacy Row, Justices Told

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 1:52 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit applied the correct level of scrutiny to California's law requiring charitable organizations to disclose their largest donors' tax information, the state told the U.S. Supreme Court, saying the U.S. solicitor general erred in suggesting otherwise. The standard of scrutiny that acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall asserted should be applied to the law is the same as the standard that the Ninth Circuit actually applied, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra told the justices in a supplemental brief filed Wednesday. Wall had defended the federal reporting requirement — which also requires charities to report information on major donors — while...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS