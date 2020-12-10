3 Firms Guide Cannabis Listings Co.'s $1.5B SPAC Tie-Up

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 4:49 PM EST) -- The group behind online cannabis listing marketplace Weedmaps said Thursday it's going public through a merger with blank-check company Silver Spike in a deal creating a $1.5 billion entity that is guided by Cooley, Davis Polk and Gibson Dunn. WM Holding Co. LLC said in a joint statement with Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. that the transaction provides gross proceeds of $575 million, including a $325 million upsized private investment in a public equity component. Blank-check companies, also called special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are shell entities that raise money through an initial public offering for a future business combination....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS