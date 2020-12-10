DOI Sued For Records On Pesticide Deregulation

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 7:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has blown through deadlines to produce records about whether its deregulation of a pesticide may have been influenced by a top government worker's former job as a Monsanto executive, the Center for Food Safety says. The advocacy group told a California federal court Wednesday that nearly 16 months had elapsed since it submitted a Freedom of Information Act request seeking correspondence related to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's decision to reverse a 2014 rule banning use of genetically engineered crops and neonicotinoid pesticides on national wildlife refuges. The group is pushing to access records...

