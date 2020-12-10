Senate Approves Subcontrator Whistleblower Protection Bill

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate approved a bipartisan measure clarifying that existing whistleblower protections for federal contractors who report misconduct at their hiring agencies also extend to subcontractors. Introduced last year as the Whistleblower Act of 2019, the bill, S. 2315, won unanimous consent from senators Wednesday in a victory for its sponsor, Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and its Democratic co-sponsors Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. "The bill enhances statutory protections for subgrantees who blow the whistle on waste, fraud and abuse to hold the federal government responsible. Now it's up to the House to pass this needed legislation,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS