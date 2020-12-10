Ex-Paralegal Hits Colo. AG With Discrimination Suit

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 5:04 PM EST) -- An ex-senior paralegal in Colorado sued the state's Attorney General's Office on Thursday, claiming both her superior and the office racially and religiously discriminated against her during her employment and upon her termination. Tatyana Smith said in a complaint filed in a Colorado federal court against the Office of the Attorney General, Colorado Department of Law and Felice Haas that she was discriminated against because she is Black and Christian. Smith claims the defendants also terminated her employment in retaliation for her complaints against Haas. "Ms. Smith claims that under the cat's-paw theory, Ms. Haas's supervisors accepted her discriminatory and retaliatory...

