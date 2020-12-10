9th Circ. Skeptical Of NLRB Ruling On Post-CBA Dues

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 9:10 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel seemed skeptical Thursday that the National Labor Relations Board adequately explained its precedent-shifting decision that employers can stop transferring dues from workers' paychecks to their union when their collective bargaining agreement ends, as it heard arguments in a challenge to the decision from unions for Nevada hospital workers. The arguments concerned the NLRB's decision last year to reverse an Obama-era ruling called Lincoln Lutheran of Racine, which said employers that agree to collect dues from their workers' paychecks and deliver them to a union cannot unilaterally stop doing so once their collective bargaining agreement expires. The decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS