Philly Judge Fights Ethics Charge Over Unpaid Club Fees

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 4:11 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia County judge urged a state ethics panel on Wednesday to reverse its finding that he brought the judiciary into disrepute by ignoring a string of court orders in a civil case against him over fees owed to an area social club. Judge Scott DiClaudio told Pennsylvania's Court of Judicial Discipline that his failure to deal with the civil case against him did not stem from any deceitful or dishonest conduct, but was instead a regretful product of "neglect and irresponsibility." "Judge DiClaudio represented himself during that time and was the classic example of the old maxim that only a...

