Fed. Circ. Again Says No State Sovereign Immunity In IPRs

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 7:47 PM EST) -- The University of Texas can't escape inter partes review of its cancer vaccine patents after the Federal Circuit on Thursday affirmed that state universities can't invoke sovereign immunity to avoid patent challenges at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel rejected UT's arguments that the Federal Circuit wrongly relied on a ruling last year that involved the University of Minnesota to find that UT was not shielded from IPRs of its patents for dendritic cell cancer vaccines. In the earlier decision involving the University of Minnesota, the Federal Circuit held that IPRs were akin to...

