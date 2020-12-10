Texas Panel Investor Suit Not Barred By Free Speech Law

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 6:57 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court has ruled that five businessmen must face allegations they used a shell company to defraud investors out of more than $13 million, saying it would be "illogical" to end their case under a state law barring lawsuits aimed at stifling free speech. A three-justice Fifth Court of Appeals panel in a Wednesday opinion denied an argument from Don Harris and his associates that they shouldn't have to answer to fraud, conspiracy and Texas Securities Act claims lodged by investor Terry Knutson because the suit's claims relate to their right of association, which is protected under the Texas...

