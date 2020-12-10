SEC Enforcement Chief Avakian To Step Down At Year's End

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 3:33 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday that its enforcement chief, Stephanie Avakian, is stepping down by the end of the month, capping off a four-year tenure during which the agency brought more than 3,000 enforcement actions and secured more than $17 billion in fines and other monetary relief. Avakian, director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement, joins the agency's Chairman Jay Clayton and general counsel Robert Stebbins in heading for the exit as the year winds down and a new president prepares to take office. Avakian, who is a former WilmerHale partner, has led the agency's enforcement program since...

