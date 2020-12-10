Biden Taps Obama's Ex-Chief Of Staff For VA Secretary

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 9:40 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden announced Thursday that he will nominate Denis McDonough to head up the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, putting the former White House chief of staff on track to lead the department despite never having worn a military uniform. As National Security Council chief of staff, deputy national security adviser and then White House chief of staff, McDonough was engaged at the "highest level in shaping domestic and foreign policy" during the Obama administration, according to the Biden-Harris transition team. The team said McDonough helped lead the Obama administration's work in support of military families and veterans and "made a...

