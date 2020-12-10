Energy Data Firm SAExploration's Ch. 11 Plan Approved

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 6:40 PM EST) -- Energy industry data and logistics company SAExploration won approval on Thursday for its Chapter 11 reorganization plan, after reaching a deal with dissenting term loan lenders for an increased distribution. During the hearing, debtor attorney Michael Shane Johnson of Porter Hedges LLP said the deal calls for a payment of $625,000 to those term loan lenders who had originally objected to the plan and prevented costly and lengthy litigation over those objections. "With that settlement, we do have an uncontested hearing," Johnson told the court. He said the settlement payment, which will be coming from the assets of the estate, will...

