Fed. Claims Judge Tosses Okla. Tribe's 'Bad Men' Opioid Suit

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 6:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Wednesday tossed a suit by an Oklahoma tribe claiming the federal government owes it compensation for opioid-related harms, saying a so-called bad men treaty clause empowers individuals, not tribes, to sue. Senior Judge Loren A. Smith wrote in an 11-page opinion that while he is sympathetic to the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes' "hardships associated with the opioid epidemic," the tribe hung its case on "bad men" clauses in its 19th century treaties with the U.S. that protect individual tribe members, not the tribe as a whole. Laying out his position, Judge Smith largely agreed...

