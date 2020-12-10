CFPB Completes Qualified Mortgage Rule Overhaul

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 11:13 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday released rules that revamp and expand its standards for what counts as a qualified mortgage, swapping out an old debt-to-income limit and introducing a new subcategory of seasoned loans. In a final rule, the CFPB adopted a set of "bright-line" loan pricing thresholds to replace the previous debt-to-income cap of 43% in the agency's requirements for qualified mortgage status, which offers certain liability protections for lenders. Those thresholds will also pave the way for the expiration of the cap's exemption for loans underwritten according to the standards of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. That...

