Construction Co.'s £1.4M Insurance Suit Stayed

Law360, London (December 11, 2020, 6:17 PM GMT) -- A £1.4 million lawsuit accusing a U.K. insurance broker of negligently selling a construction company insurance that did not adequately cover a subsequent fire damage claim has been settled, according to a judge's order posted Thursday. High Court Judge Andrew Henshaw stayed all further proceedings in the action, "upon the parties having agreed the terms of settlement and having endorsed their consent to this order." The terms of the deal are confidential and were inked on Nov. 23, according to the court filing. The order, posted publicly Thursday, also vacates a 2021 trial date for the dispute. Discount Builders Merchants sued...

