Singapore Shipper Sues Credit Suisse Over Vessels Sale

Law360, London (December 14, 2020, 5:32 PM GMT) -- A Singaporean shipper has sued Credit Suisse AG in London after the investment bank sold the company's vessels to repay a loan but demanded millions more to cover the remaining debts, arguing that the bank sold them for well below the market rate. Rakesh Tulshyan has accused the lender in a lawsuit at the High Court of failing to get a good return for two ships his company had bought with a $20.6 million loan from the investment bank. The businessman, who is head of the Tulshyan Group, said the lender should have spent $100,000 to have the boats sailed to Singapore but instead chose...

