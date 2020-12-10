Top Dairy Producer Hit With FLSA Suit Over Unpaid OT

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 8:46 PM EST) -- Saputo Dairy Foods USA LLC is facing a proposed collective and class action by milk production employees who claim the major dairy products producer failed to pay regular and overtime wages in violation of federal and state labor law. Former employee Natasha Reed alleges in a complaint filed Thursday on behalf of a proposed class of an estimated 100-plus workers that Saputo Dairy Foods USA, which is ranked one of the largest dairy processors in the U.S., did not pay for the time it took workers to put on protective gear and that pay stubs were often missing hours, in violation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS