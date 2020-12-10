AbbVie As Both Victim And Villain Dooms Kickback Suit

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 10:21 PM EST) -- A Third Circuit judge sitting by designation in Delaware dismissed a lawsuit Thursday against AbbVie alleging its board hid a kickback scheme to juice sales of the arthritis drug Humira, ruling the suit "has nothing to do with Delaware" and presents an "internally inconsistent" theory with the company both victim and perpetrator. U.S. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas dismissed the case with prejudice, ruling that plaintiff Mark Elfers did not bring a valid federal claim and that his "story fails because it has only one character." "AbbVie's directors and officers, he alleges, are villains who knowingly covered up the company's wrongdoing," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS