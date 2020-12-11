Fashion Co. Execs Face $100M Penalty For 2 Schemes

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 7:25 PM EST) -- The father and son in charge of a fashion company face penalties of up to $100 million after the government accused them of dodging taxes and laundering narcotics proceeds in a 35-count indictment filed in federal court. Si Oh Rhew and his son Lance Rhew dodged more than $10 million in taxes and duties for clothes they imported for their company, C'est Toi Jeans Inc., the U.S. government said in a news release Wednesday. They also laundered narcotics proceeds and failed to report more than $17 million in cash transactions, according to the government. The first scheme involves avoiding customs duties and...

