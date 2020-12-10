Geico Ends 'Bait And Switch' TM Suit Against News Site

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 8:46 PM EST) -- Geico has agreed to drop allegations that financial news site Benzinga had infringed on its trademarks in exchange for Benzinga taking down the offending pages, according to a consent order issued in the District of Maryland on Thursday. According to the order, while Benzinga denies any wrongdoing or liability, it has agreed to stop displaying or using any of Geico's trademarks — including its gecko mascot — without the auto insurer's consent, and that it will not make any disparaging or false statements of fact about the company. Geico's October suit alleged that Benzinga ran a "bait-and-switch" scheme to direct the news...

