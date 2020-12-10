NJ Justices Encourage Retired Attys To Go Pro Bono

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 9:15 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court formally declared Thursday that retired lawyers may perform pro bono legal work without having to pay fees or meet educational requirements the way active attorneys must, issuing an order that the chief justice said reminds the retirees that they're "encouraged to volunteer their services." In an order signed by Chief Justice Stuart Rabner, the state's highest court formalized exemptions from annual assessment fees and Continuing Legal Education, or CLE, requirements. Retired Garden State attorneys have been able to claim the exemptions for the past decade, judiciary officials said. "Retired attorneys bring valued expertise and experience to...

