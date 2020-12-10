Concrete Co. Says Arbitrator Rushed $3.2M Pension Dispute

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 7:34 PM EST) -- A Maryland concrete company asked a Pennsylvania federal court to toss a $3.2 million arbitral ruling in favor of a union pension fund, saying the arbitrator denied the company a fair process and subjected it to "unreasonable conditions of her own making." In a Wednesday complaint, Queen City Concrete Inc. accused arbitrator Judith La Manna of refusing its discovery request and rushing to award Southwestern Pennsylvania and Western Maryland Area Teamsters & Employers Pension Fund summary judgment, forcing the case to proceed with fund inconsistencies worth $53 million. "The arbitrator erred as a matter of law in determining that Queen City...

