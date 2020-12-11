9th Circ. Says Firefighter Can't Challenge Union Settlement

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 4:04 PM EST) -- A firefighters' union and the city of Spokane, Washington, did not violate a firefighter's rights by negotiating a settlement without his consent that prevented him from appealing a suspension, a Ninth Circuit panel ruled, saying unions have long had the ability to negotiate such agreements. The unpublished decision the unanimous appeals court panel released Thursday rejected battalion chief Don Waller's argument that the settlement the city and an International Association of Fire Fighters local struck violated his rights because it was negotiated without his knowledge. "That argument fails due to the longstanding legal principle that unions are free to negotiate settlements...

