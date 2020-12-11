Ohio High Court Ruling Muddles Mineral Abandonment Law

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 4:49 PM EST) -- The first shoe in the world of Ohio oil and gas jurisprudence has dropped, with the Ohio Supreme Court ruling in West v. Bode,[1] that both the Ohio Marketable Title Act and the Ohio Dormant Mineral Act[2] apply to severed mineral interests. Regardless of whether you agree with West, there is little doubt that in its wake Ohio mineral title law is a lot murkier. One sage counsel even described mineral abandonment or extinguishment in Ohio now as a choose-your-own-adventure game for surface owners. The central issue on appeal before the Ohio Supreme Court in West was seemingly simple: Does the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS