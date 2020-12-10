Trump Cements Asylum System Overhaul Over Protests

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 7:49 PM EST) -- The Trump administration finalized a rule on Thursday that narrows asylum eligibility and raises the bar for passing early fear screenings for migrants fleeing persecution, despite widespread criticism that the changes would devastate the United States' asylum program. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Justice first proposed the changes in June to allow immigration judges to reject certain claims for protection before migrants have a full hearing. The proposal also introduced new bars on asylum eligibility, including one for failing to pay taxes; narrowed the social groups whose members may qualify for protection; and narrowed the...

