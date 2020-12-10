Trump Taps Ex-WH Atty For Nonpartisan Regulatory Agency

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 10:34 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday tapped one of his former White House lawyers, who previously worked for his campaign and presidential transition team, to lead the nonpartisan independent agency tasked with improving federal government regulation. Trump has nominated Daniel Z. Epstein, an attorney who founded the Cause of Action Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based conservative watchdog group that advocates for limited government, to be chairman of the Administrative Conference of the United States, according to a White House press release. Epstein was also previously picked by Trump for a position on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, but the nomination was never...

