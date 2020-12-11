RJ Reynolds Says FDA Cigarette Warnings Flout Free Speech

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 5:39 PM EST) -- Counsel for tobacco companies told a Texas federal judge Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's new requirement for graphic warning labels on cigarette packs violates the First Amendment in "unprecedented and egregious" ways and the government can't justify the imposition on free speech. Ryan J. Watson of Jones Day, who represents R.J. Reynolds, told U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker during a teleconference hearing that never before in government history have such warnings been upheld and the one time that the government tried in a previous graphic warnings rule, it was found to be unconstitutional. The government isn't claiming...

