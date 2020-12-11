Shipper Chasing Tycoon For $60M Bolsters Contempt Bid

Law360, London (December 11, 2020, 6:09 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Friday permitted a Greek shipping company trying to enforce a $60 million judgment against a Taiwanese shipping magnate to beef up its request to have him imprisoned — for the third time — for allegedly thwarting its efforts to secure his assets. High Court Judge Neil Calver granted the request from Lakatamia Shipping Co. to amend its committal application to add 11 more alleged contempts of court against the tycoon, Nobu Su. If found guilty, he faces a potential maximum sentence of two years' imprisonment. On Friday, a lawyer for Lakatamia, Noel Casey of Red Lion Chambers,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS