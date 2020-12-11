Prosecutors Lose Bid To Challenge Fraud Suspect's Expenses

Law360, London (December 11, 2020, 2:56 PM GMT) -- An appeals court in London on Friday denied prosecutors permission to challenge its decision to allow an investment manager to use frozen funds on legal fees as he awaits trial after being accused of ripping off investments as part of a £15.25 million ($20 million) Ponzi scheme. The Court of Appeal refused the Crown Prosecution Service permission to appeal to the U.K. Supreme Court its decision varying the terms of a restraint order allowing Andrew Luckhurst to spend some £3,000 on legal advice, according to a two-page order released by the court. Prosecutors had argued the Court of Appeals' decision to allow the funds to be spent on legal...

