FCA Preps Biz Insurance Holders Ahead Of Final Case Ruling

Law360, London (December 11, 2020, 6:35 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority on Friday published a guide to help policyholders file claims under their business interruption insurance for losses sustained during the U.K.'s COVID-19 lockdown. The guide comes ahead of a U.K. Supreme Court ruling, which could come as early as next month, on whether to uphold an earlier ruling in a test case that could determine whether insurers are liable to pay out to an estimated 370,000 businesses forced to close from late March. The FCA said it was not "pre-judging" the outcome of the Supreme Court appeal but wanted to make the process of claiming as simple...

