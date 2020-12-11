Pro Say: Did Internet Providers Keep Their COVID-19 Pledge?

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 5:58 PM EST) -- At the beginning of the pandemic, the Federal Communications Commission pushed hundreds of internet service providers to pledge not to disconnect or penalize customers who struggled to pay their bills. This Week Ep. 180: Did Internet Providers Keep Their COVID Pledge? Your browser does not support the audio element. But a Law360 investigation revealed that the pledge wasn't as effective as the FCC has claimed. We're joined this week by senior telecommunications reporter Kelcee Griffis, who combed through thousands of FCC records to reveal the shortcomings. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring...

