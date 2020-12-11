Female Worker Slams Chicago's Bid To Ax Pay Bias Suit

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 1:29 PM EST) -- A female mailroom employee for the city of Chicago urged an Illinois federal judge to keep alive her suit that claims the city paid male workers more for the same job, saying her arguments can only be resolved in federal court. City employee Angela Boyd in a filing Thursday asked U.S. District Judge Charles Kocoras to reject Chicago's request to dismiss her lawsuit, arguing the city misunderstood her claims when it suggested her allegations belonged before the Illinois Labor Relations Board. Rather than a labor dispute under Illinois law, Boyd said her complaint raises claims under the federal Equal Pay Act, and...

