Celgene, Cipla Resolve Patent Claims Over Cancer Drug

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 3:41 PM EST) -- Cipla Ltd. said Friday it will postpone its launch of a generic form of Celgene Corp.'s brand-name cancer drug Revlimid until after the chemotherapy formula's patents expire, ending litigation accusing the generic pharmaceutical company of rushing to the market. The patents were issued between December 2008 and August 2015 and contained formulas for varying dosages of lenalidomide, an oral medication used to treat multiple myeloma, according to court records. Patents expire in 20 years. The settlement includes a licensing deal allowing Mumbai-based Cipla to make and sell limited amounts of generic lenalidomide in the United States starting on a confidential date...

