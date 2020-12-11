5 More Law Firms To Pay Year-End Bonuses

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 4:07 PM EST) -- Arnold & Porter, Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP, Hueston Hennigan LLP and Sidley Austin LLP are the latest law firms to announce year-end bonuses, some of them more generous than the market rate. All four firms will meet or exceed the bonus scale set by Baker McKenzie in November, beginning at $15,000 for the newest associates and topping out at $100,000. Most also confirmed they will offer special bonuses for work during the pandemic, meeting the range set by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP of $7,500 to $40,000. Hueston Hennigan will lavish its employees with above market...

